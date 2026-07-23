China reformed education in time, India is paying the price: Jitu Patwari

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari on Wednesday claimed that India was confronting many of the same challenges in education that China had faced two decades ago, arguing that Beijing's timely reforms had transformed its education system while India continued to grapple with recurring problems.

Addressing the Congress' Chhatron Ki Goonj (Voice of Students) programme in Indore, Patwari said India needed to focus on strengthening its education system instead of allowing fundamental issues to be overshadowed by political divisions.

"China faced the same challenges two decades ago that India is facing today. China made timely, comprehensive changes to its education system, the consequences of which are evident to the entire world today," he said.

The Congress leader accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of neglecting critical issues such as education and employment.

"It is unfortunate that in India, instead of focusing on fundamental issues like education and employment, the politics of fanaticism and division is being promoted in society," Patwari said.