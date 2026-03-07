MP govt failed to utilise full central funds for welfare schemes, claims Congress

The opposition Indian National Congress in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday accused the state’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of failing to fully utilise funds allocated by the Government of India for key welfare and rural development programmes.

Addressing a press conference in Bhopal, state Congress president Jitu Patwari alleged that the government’s inability to spend the allocated budget reflected poor financial management and weak administrative planning.

Patwari said the situation was particularly concerning as even centrally funded schemes intended to benefit rural communities were not being implemented effectively.

“The state government has not been able to fully utilise the budget allocated for centrally sponsored schemes. This shows serious negligence in financial planning and execution,” he said.

According to Patwari, the Centre had allocated Rs 27,745.18 crore for rural development in the 2025–26 financial year. However, he claimed that by 7 March 2026, the state government had spent only Rs 11,457.66 crore — roughly 41.3 per cent of the total allocation.

He argued that the low level of spending indicated that rural development was not a priority for the state administration.