MP govt transfers 18 IAS officers 4 months before elections

Four months before the assembly elections, Madhya Pradesh government has transferred as many as 18 IAS officers, including divisional commissioners of Bhopal and Indore.

An order regarding the same was issued late on Sunday.

Indore divisional commissioner Pawan Sharma and Bhopal divisional commissioner Mal Singh Bhaydiya have swapped their posts.

Five collectors including of Chhindwara, the home district of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, were transferred. Manoj Pushp, 2011 batch IAS officer, who was posted as additional chief secretary (Women and Child Development) of Madhya Pradesh, will be new collector of Chhindwara. He has also served as Rewa district collector.