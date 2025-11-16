MP minister calls Raja Ram Mohan Roy 'British agent', BJP distances itself

Madhya Pradesh's higher education minister Inder Singh Parmar has stirred a fresh political storm by describing 19th-century social reformer Raja Ram Mohan Roy as a "British agent" and accusing him of aiding colonial interests.

Speaking at a Birsa Munda Jayanti event in Agar Malwa, Parmar alleged that the British had “created fake social reformers” to further their own agenda.

“Raja Ram Mohan Roy was a British agent. He worked as their broker in the country. There was a vicious cycle of religious conversions that he started,” he said. Parmar credited tribal icon Birsa Munda with resisting this influence, calling him the only one who “had the courage to protect tribal society”.

Parmar went on to claim that missionary schools in the colonial era used education as a cover for conversion. According to him, Birsa Munda realised this during his schooling and “left missionary education to fight for his community and against British rule”.