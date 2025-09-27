RSS at 100: Foundational flaws and fear of freedom

As the right-wing ecosystem commemorates the 100th anniversary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), founded on 27 September 1925 in Nagpur by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the organisation has reasons to look back with satisfaction. It is today a pivotal force in India’s socio-political landscape.

While admirers celebrate its organisational discipline, nationalism, and vast social-service projects, critics underline its exclusionary ideology, aloofness during the freedom struggle, persistent challenges to India’s democratic pluralism and its often regressive stand.

Dhirendra K. Jha, in his seminal work Shadow Armies: Fringe Organizations and Foot Soldiers of Hindutva, argues that 'the Sangh was less concerned with uprooting foreign rule than with enforcing an internal cultural hegemony'. This characterisation captures the central tension in the RSS’s century-long existence: its claim of uniting Hindus under a common identity clashing with an operational record marked by caste exclusivity, gender hierarchies, secrecy, and ideological rigidity.

As India debates its future course in 2025, the centenary of the RSS compels a reckoning with its legacy — whether the organisation is a force of national unity or one of persistent division.



Foundational flaws

The RSS was born with the proclaimed aim of preserving and strengthening Hindu civilisation. However, critics argue that the organisation’s foundational culture mirrored existing caste hierarchies rather than aiming at dismantling them.

In Hindutva: Ideology and Politics, Shamsul Islam observes that 'despite its claims of transcending casteism, the RSS has never produced a Sarsanghchalak from Dalit, Adivasi, or backward class communities. The leadership lineage — Hedgewar, M.S. Golwalkar, Balasaheb Deoras, Rajendra Singh, K.S. Sudarshan, Mohan Bhagwat — reflects a continuity of Brahminical dominance. This exclusion speaks to what Anand Vardhan Singh, in Hey Ram to Jai Shri Ram: 20 Dates that Changed the Course of India terms “an ideological project of cultural homogenisation that paradoxically sustains upper-caste supremacy”.'