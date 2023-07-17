Muthalapozhi boat tragedy: Eyeing 2024 polls, all parties heading to coastal hamlet

With an eye on the 2024 general elections, hectic political activities are underway at the coastal hamlet at Muthalapozhi in Kerala where four fishermen were killed after their boat capsized last week.

Expressing their ire over the tragedy, the locals said that repeated accidents take place due a faulty breakwater construction.

After the faulty construction of a breakwater at Muthalapozhi in 2007, there have been more than 125 accidents, which left 700 injured and 69 dead. Despite numerous representations to the authorities, nothing has happened, the locals alleged.

Now, with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, all the three leading political fronts have lost no opportunity to indulge in politicking.