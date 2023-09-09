“My name is Farooque Alam; I am not a criminal”: JNU PhD scholar & NSUI activist

According to Alam, he had approached both the senior warden of Kaveri hostel and the Proctor's Office, requesting an extension of time to present the court order formally, but his request was not heeded.

Alam said he was suspended from the university over false allegations. Expressing his hope that “the truth will come to light, and justice will prevail in this distressing and unjust situation,” Alam — who has completed his graduation in Russian studies from JNU — said he will fight the "suspension and unjust treatment".

A native of Katihar, Bihar, Alam has been active in student politics ever since he joined the university. He contested the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections in 2017 for the post of president.