My table is not post office: Bengal Assembly speaker on turning down BJP’s adjournment motion

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Wednesday justified his decision to turn down BJP’s adjournment motion for discussion on atrocities against women in the state on the floor of the House and said the Speaker’s table cannot be treated as a post office.

On Wednesday, the fashion designer-turned-politician Agnimitra Paul wanted to read out the adjournment motion which was turned down by the the Speaker. This infuriated the the BJP legislators who protested and staged a walk-out.

Later, the Speaker said that there is proper procedure for seeking discussion on any matter. According to him, the decision on discussion in the matter can be decided after evaluating the subject for discussion.

“The table of the Speaker cannot be treated like a post office where someone can seek a discussion on any subject by presenting a letter when the house session is already on. Discussions on the floor of the house do not happen in such a manner,” he said.