Put me in jail and I will come out by making a hole: Mamata to Centre
West Bengal CM claims the government's activities against opposition parties have increased with Lok Sabha elections coming up
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, 1 January, challenged the Union government to put her in prison, asserting that she would come out by "making a hole".
"West Bengal will move ahead. If everyone in India is put behind bars, nothing will be achieved. If I am put behind bars, I will come out making a hole there," she said, addressing an administrative review meeting in Nadia district.
Banerjee also claimed that the activities against opposition parties by the Union government agencies have increased keeping the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in mind.
"Their intention is to put everyone behind bars before the elections. But they should not forget that they can use the central agencies now since they are currently in power. What will happen when tomorrow they are driven out of power?" she asked.
The chief minister also criticised the Congress-CPI(M) show of unity over the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra rally. "The CPI(M) and Congress have united with the aim of helping the BJP. I do not believe in making such an unholy alliance. I just work for the interest of common people," she said.
Banerjee also made it clear that expelled Lok Sabha member and former TMC MP Mahua Moitra will be re-nominated as a party candidate in the forthcoming elections. "You have the liberty to expel Mahua. But she will win again with massive public support behind her," she asserted.
