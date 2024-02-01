Put me in jail and I will come out by making a hole: Mamata to Centre

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, 1 January, challenged the Union government to put her in prison, asserting that she would come out by "making a hole".

"West Bengal will move ahead. If everyone in India is put behind bars, nothing will be achieved. If I am put behind bars, I will come out making a hole there," she said, addressing an administrative review meeting in Nadia district.

Banerjee also claimed that the activities against opposition parties by the Union government agencies have increased keeping the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in mind.