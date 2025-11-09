Modi, Shah will be caught for ‘vote chori’, claims Rahul Gandhi

In a fiery rally at Kishanganj, Bihar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah, asserting that their alleged involvement in vote chori (vote theft) will eventually catch up with them, no matter where they go.

Addressing a gathering charged with political fervour, Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP and RSS of attempting to divide the nation, while the Opposition INDIA bloc strives to unite the people and safeguard the democratic mandate.

“Modi, Shah and the Election Commission have no replies to our ‘vote chori’ allegations, as the truth is now out in front of the people. The PM, Shah… can go anywhere they like, but they will eventually be caught for indulging in ‘vote chori’,” Rahul Gandhi declared, his words resonating with the crowd.