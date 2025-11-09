Modi, Shah will be caught for ‘vote chori’, claims Rahul Gandhi
Congress accuses BJP-RSS of dividing the nation; INDIA bloc aims to unite and protect democracy
In a fiery rally at Kishanganj, Bihar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah, asserting that their alleged involvement in vote chori (vote theft) will eventually catch up with them, no matter where they go.
Addressing a gathering charged with political fervour, Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP and RSS of attempting to divide the nation, while the Opposition INDIA bloc strives to unite the people and safeguard the democratic mandate.
“Modi, Shah and the Election Commission have no replies to our ‘vote chori’ allegations, as the truth is now out in front of the people. The PM, Shah… can go anywhere they like, but they will eventually be caught for indulging in ‘vote chori’,” Rahul Gandhi declared, his words resonating with the crowd.
He further vowed that the INDIA bloc will form the government in Bihar with 100 per cent certainty, provided citizens unite and resist attempts at electoral manipulation.
Turning his sights on Bihar’s ruling leadership, Rahul Gandhi criticised chief minister Nitish Kumar, alleging that he has no real interest in generating employment opportunities for the state’s youth, and warned that the current government’s policies were failing to address the aspirations of young Biharis.
The remarks come amid the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections, being held in two phases on 6 and 11 November, with results expected on 14 November. Rahul Gandhi’s speech, blending sharp political critique with a clarion call for voter vigilance, reinforced the opposition’s narrative that safeguarding democracy and ensuring fair elections remains paramount.
With PTI inputs