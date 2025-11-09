‘We will ensure change’: Rahul Gandhi greets Tejashwi on birthday

In a gesture blending camaraderie and political optimism, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended warm birthday wishes to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday, 9 November, hailing him as a symbol of change and progress for Bihar.

Yadav, the chief ministerial face of the Mahagathbandhan, celebrated his 36th birthday amidst a politically charged atmosphere, as Bihar prepares for the second phase of elections on 11 November, with results slated for 14 November.

On X, Rahul Gandhi shared a heartfelt message: “Happy Birthday Tejashwi Yadav ji! May you be happy and healthy — we will ensure change, employment, equality, and progress for the people of Bihar.”