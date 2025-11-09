‘We will ensure change’: Rahul Gandhi greets Tejashwi on birthday
The birthday wishes also carried a political undertone, reiterating the Opposition INDIA bloc’s promise of transformation
In a gesture blending camaraderie and political optimism, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended warm birthday wishes to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday, 9 November, hailing him as a symbol of change and progress for Bihar.
Yadav, the chief ministerial face of the Mahagathbandhan, celebrated his 36th birthday amidst a politically charged atmosphere, as Bihar prepares for the second phase of elections on 11 November, with results slated for 14 November.
On X, Rahul Gandhi shared a heartfelt message: “Happy Birthday Tejashwi Yadav ji! May you be happy and healthy — we will ensure change, employment, equality, and progress for the people of Bihar.”
Accompanying his message was a photograph capturing a lighter, yet symbolic moment: Rahul Gandhi and Yadav riding motorcycles during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar back in August, a campaign that underscored their shared commitment to mobilising voters and strengthening democratic participation in the state.
The birthday wishes also carried a political undertone, reiterating the Opposition INDIA bloc’s promise of transformation. The coalition, comprising the RJD, Congress, and Left parties, has firmly declared Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate, projecting him as the face of governance and reform in Bihar’s future.
As the state awaits the culmination of its two-phase electoral exercise, the birthday tribute stands as both a personal felicitation and a reaffirmation of the Opposition’s commitment to change, equality, and opportunity for the people of Bihar.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines