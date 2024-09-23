Narendra Modi does not want ‘Bahujans’ to get their rights: Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the BJP of being "anti-Bahujan" and said no matter how many lies it spreads, "we will not let reservation be harmed".

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is afraid to even say the word 'caste census' and does not want the 'Bahujans' to get their rights.

"No matter how many lies the anti-Bahujan BJP spreads - we will not let reservation be harmed," the former Congress chief said.