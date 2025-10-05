Modi govt fuels wealth concentration, threatens democracy: Congress

“A few industrialists are becoming richer and richer due to the power nexus. The Prime Minister's policies are focused solely on the benefits of his industrialist friends,” he alleged, asserting that ordinary citizens are being sidelined in the country’s development.

The Congress leader further noted that the MSME sector, often called the backbone of India’s economy, is under severe pressure. He attributed this both to domestic economic policies and to the government's foreign policy decisions.

“Earning opportunities for ordinary people are shrinking. Inflation has risen to levels where even employed individuals are increasingly burdened with debt rather than able to save. Investment in education and health is steadily declining, and social security schemes are being weakened,” Ramesh said.

He also flagged issues in MGNREGA, a flagship employment guarantee scheme, saying that workers are now facing wage crises and delays in payment, weakening the safety net that previously supported millions.

“Such extreme concentration of wealth is not just a problem for the economy, but a direct attack on the very soul of democracy. When economic power is concentrated in a handful of hands, political decisions also begin to favour them,” Ramesh warned.

According to the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025, the cumulative wealth of India’s richest 1,687 individuals is estimated at Rs 167 lakh crore, nearly half of the nation’s GDP. The list saw 284 new entrants, with 148 individuals making their debut, and the total wealth of the list increased by Rs 1,991 crore every day.

Ramesh pointed out that India has been creating a billionaire every week for the past two years, underlining the rapid expansion of wealth among a tiny fraction of the population while the majority continue to struggle with everyday financial challenges.

He concluded that this trend is gradually excluding millions of citizens from the democratic and developmental processes, raising a serious concern for the health of Indian democracy.

With PTI inputs