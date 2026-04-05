Narendra Modi govt not listening: Rahul Gandhi flags issues in women’s OSCs

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday raised concerns over the functioning of the Centre’s one stop centres (OSCs) for women, alleging that the Narendra Modi-led government is “not listening to anyone” despite repeated complaints.

The Congress leader said OSCs — meant to provide support to women affected by violence — are facing serious operational issues, including being non-functional, understaffed or inaccessible. Calling safety a “fundamental responsibility” of the government, Rahul Gandhi questioned why women seeking help often fail to receive assistance.

“Women are knocking on doors for help, yet the government has kept those doors shut,” he said, citing reports of centres being locked or not operating round the clock as mandated. He also flagged concerns over staff shortages and alleged that complaints from across the country are going unheard.

Rahul Gandhi questioned the government’s response that the situation is “satisfactory”, asking why problems continue to surface if that were the case. He further claimed that support is still not reaching a majority of women in need and pointed to low spending on OSCs, stating that only a small portion of the allocated budget for the Ministry of Women and Child Development is being utilised for these centres.