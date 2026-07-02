Modi govt’s divisive ideology to blame for fresh Manipur unrest: Rahul Gandhi
Manipur deserves better — and for that, uniting India is the only way forward, says Congress leader
Congress leader and leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a fresh attack on the Centre over the torching of houses in Manipur's Kamjong district, alleging that the renewed violence was the outcome of the Narendra Modi government's "divisive ideology".
Reacting to the latest clashes, Rahul Gandhi said Manipur had been "burning for years" and accused the Centre of failing to restore peace despite President's rule being in force.
"Manipur has been burning for years, and again, 20 homes have been reduced to ashes in the fire of hatred and violence. Even with two governments and President's rule, the conflict is only deepening. Thousands have lost their lives, countless families have been shattered—the unbearable agony Manipur is enduring is hard even to imagine," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.
The former Congress president blamed the violence on what he described as the BJP-led government's politics of division.
"This is the result of the Modi government's divisive ideology, which divides people in the name of religion, caste, language, region and identity. Today, not just Manipur but the entire country has given up hope of even two words of empathy from the Prime Minister, let alone any action," he said.
Calling for unity, Rahul Gandhi added, "Manipur deserves better — and for that, uniting India is the only way forward."
His remarks came a day after fresh violence erupted in Manipur's Kamjong district near the India-Myanmar border, where armed militants torched houses in at least two tribal villages.
Officials said around 10 thatched houses were set ablaze in Phaimol, a Kuki-Zo village located about 45 km northeast of Chassad police station. The village had already been evacuated, with residents taking shelter in a nearby village for more than a week, and no casualties were reported.
The Kuki Inpi Manipur, the apex body of the Kuki community, condemned the attack and alleged that the arson was carried out by armed outfits operating from across the Myanmar border.
In what officials suspect was a retaliatory attack, militants also torched around eight houses in Kongkan Thana and adjoining Tangkhul Naga-inhabited areas of Kamjong district.
However, Leishiyo Keishing, the MLA from Phungyar, claimed that at least 12 houses belonging to the Tangkhul Naga community were destroyed in the attack.
Security forces have intensified operations in the border district as authorities monitor the volatile situation amid heightened tensions between the Naga and Kuki communities.
With PTI inputs