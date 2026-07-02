Modi govt’s divisive ideology to blame for fresh Manipur unrest: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader and leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a fresh attack on the Centre over the torching of houses in Manipur's Kamjong district, alleging that the renewed violence was the outcome of the Narendra Modi government's "divisive ideology".

Reacting to the latest clashes, Rahul Gandhi said Manipur had been "burning for years" and accused the Centre of failing to restore peace despite President's rule being in force.

"Manipur has been burning for years, and again, 20 homes have been reduced to ashes in the fire of hatred and violence. Even with two governments and President's rule, the conflict is only deepening. Thousands have lost their lives, countless families have been shattered—the unbearable agony Manipur is enduring is hard even to imagine," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

The former Congress president blamed the violence on what he described as the BJP-led government's politics of division.

"This is the result of the Modi government's divisive ideology, which divides people in the name of religion, caste, language, region and identity. Today, not just Manipur but the entire country has given up hope of even two words of empathy from the Prime Minister, let alone any action," he said.