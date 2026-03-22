Modi has spent 8,931 days in power, but what changed, asks Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday sought to play down Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s record of 8,931 days in public life, arguing that the government’s performance should be judged not by longevity but by measurable outcomes compared to the previous administration.

Speaking to PTI Videos in Lucknow, Yadav said the true test of governance lay in improvements across economic, social and institutional indicators.

"Where does our happiness index stand now? Where does our per capita income rank globally? Where do we stand on the world stage in terms of corruption? Where do we rank globally regarding unemployment? From an environmental perspective, how are our rivers and our water bodies faring? Are they in a better state than before, or not? How safe are our women and our daughters?" Yadav asked.

He also criticised the Centre’s foreign policy, questioning India’s strategic preparedness in the event of a conflict and arguing that dependence on multiple countries for defence equipment could prove problematic.

"We have handed over our entire market to China. Just imagine if a war breaks out — our aircraft are from France, our communication systems are from Israel, and we have procured various items from Russia, while some are manufactured by China. When the time comes to fight a war, who exactly will you turn to for support? They have completely destroyed our foreign policy," Yadav said.