Narendra Modi trying to 'cheat' tribals during poll season: Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday, 15 January, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of remembering tribals only ahead of elections and said his government is trying to befool tribal communities by changing names of old schemes.

Kharge also asked why the expenditure on tribals has reduced drastically during the Modi government.

Kharge made the remarks after Prime Minister Modi released the first instalment of Rs 540 crore to 1 lakh tribal beneficiaries of a rural housing scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) via video conferencing and said the 10 years of his government have been dedicated to the poor.

"Even if for elections, at least the prime minister has remembered the welfare of tribals and various tribes today after 10 years," Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.

"We want to ask three questions to the Modi government — why has crime against tribals increased by 48.15 per cent compared to 2013? (NCRB). Why are the double engine governments of the BJP completely failing to implement the 'Forest Rights Act, 2006'?

"Before this event, why was there a continuous decline in the expenditure of the Development Scheme for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) of the Modi government's ministry of tribal affairs? It has fallen from Rs 250 crore in 2018-19 to only Rs 6.48 crore in 2022-23. This is what the parliamentary committee says," the Congress chief asked.