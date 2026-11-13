Modi will not remain PM after one-on-one debate with me: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi renews his challenge to PM Narendra Modi for a one-on-one public debate, claiming Modi would not remain prime minister afterwards

Congress leader alleges he is being denied opportunities to raise key issues in Parliament, including China, electoral irregularities and farm laws

The BJP dismisses his challenge, while finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman says Parliament is the appropriate forum for debate

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday renewed his challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a one-on-one public debate, claiming that the prime minister would not remain in office after such an exchange.

Responding to a question during an 'Ask Me' session on Instagram about why he was insisting on a public debate when the BJP had suggested that the discussion could take place in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi alleged that he was not being allowed to speak freely in the Lok Sabha.

The leader of the Opposition claimed that his microphone had been switched off in the House and accused the government of preventing discussions on several important issues, including the farm laws, alleged vote irregularities, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, China and matters related to General M.M. Naravane's book and Jeffrey Epstein.

"You did not let me talk on the farm bills, vote chori, SIR, China, on (Gen) Naravane's book, Epstein. I want a one-on-one debate. I don't want a debate entailing long speeches," Rahul Gandhi said.