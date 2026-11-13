Modi will not remain PM after one-on-one debate with me: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader alleges he is being barred from raising key issues in Parliament
Rahul Gandhi renews his challenge to PM Narendra Modi for a one-on-one public debate, claiming Modi would not remain prime minister afterwards
Congress leader alleges he is being denied opportunities to raise key issues in Parliament, including China, electoral irregularities and farm laws
The BJP dismisses his challenge, while finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman says Parliament is the appropriate forum for debate
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday renewed his challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a one-on-one public debate, claiming that the prime minister would not remain in office after such an exchange.
Responding to a question during an 'Ask Me' session on Instagram about why he was insisting on a public debate when the BJP had suggested that the discussion could take place in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi alleged that he was not being allowed to speak freely in the Lok Sabha.
The leader of the Opposition claimed that his microphone had been switched off in the House and accused the government of preventing discussions on several important issues, including the farm laws, alleged vote irregularities, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, China and matters related to General M.M. Naravane's book and Jeffrey Epstein.
"You did not let me talk on the farm bills, vote chori, SIR, China, on (Gen) Naravane's book, Epstein. I want a one-on-one debate. I don't want a debate entailing long speeches," Rahul Gandhi said.
Explaining his proposed format, Rahul Gandhi said he wanted a direct exchange in which both leaders could question and challenge each other without lengthy speeches.
He suggested that Modi and he sit across a table and make their respective allegations, adding that he would not object if Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, or RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat acted as the judge.
"But I guarantee that the prime minister will not remain the PM after a one-on-one debate with me," Rahul Gandhi claimed.
This is not the first time Rahul Gandhi has challenged Modi to an open debate. The Congress leader has repeatedly called for a direct public exchange and previously claimed that he would need only five minutes to establish that the prime minister was a "traitor".
The BJP has dismissed Rahul Gandhi's challenge, with party leaders accusing him of avoiding debates in Parliament while demanding a separate public platform to confront the prime minister.
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has questioned Rahul Gandhi's demand for a separate debate, pointing out that Parliament already provides an appropriate platform for discussions between the government and the Opposition.
She has urged the Congress leader to demonstrate "some seriousness and responsibility" in his role as the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.
The exchange highlights the continuing political confrontation between the Congress and the BJP over parliamentary debates, accountability and the Opposition's demand for direct engagement with the prime minister.
With PTI inputs