PM Modi's 'cruel new year gift': Congress slams govt over Aadhaar-based MGNREGA payments

With an Aadhaar-based system becoming mandatory for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) payments, the Congress on Monday said the Modi government should "stop weaponising technology", especially Aadhaar, to deny the most vulnerable Indians their social welfare benefits.

The party also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "well-known disdain for MGNREGA has translated into a slew of experiments designed to use technology as a weapon to exclude".

Wage payments under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme will now be made only through the Aadhaar-based payment system (ABPS), sources said on Monday. The last extension of the deadline to state governments to make the payments mandatory through the system ended on 31 December.

The sources said it has been conveyed to states that payments will now be made only through ABPS. If any state has any grievance, it will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis, they said.

In a statement, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "There are in total 25.69 crore MGNREGA workers of whom 14.33 crore are considered as active workers. As on December 27, 34.8 per cent of total registered workers (8.9 crore) and 12.7 per cent of active workers (1.8 crore) are still ineligible for ABPS."

Despite many challenges highlighted by workers, practitioners and researchers in using ABPS for MGNREGA wage payments, the Modi government has continued with its "destructive experiments with technology", he said.