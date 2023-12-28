Congress takes on RSS, sides with Dalits, mocks BJP's fear of the 'Gandhi' name

Nagpur did not have enough space to contain the crowd that headed into Indian National Congress' heartland for its 139th Foundation Day celebration today, 28 December 2023.

So the organisers finally moved the rally to larger grounds in the coal- mining town of Umrer, an hour's drive from the city centre in Nagpur.

And the crowds did not disappoint, as they thronged the grounds and occupied every chair available, with more people standing in the aisles even as Congress Seva Dal workers attempted to guide them to the edges.

It was in Nagpur at its 1920 session that Mahatma Gandhi had redefined the Congress as a secular, inclusive force that would seek full Independence for India through every possible peaceful means, and would have no dealings with the British. Those within the Congress who disagreed set up the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. But a century later, the Congress is attempting to essay a national resurgence again out of Nagpur.