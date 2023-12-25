Cong 138th foundation day: 'Hai Taiyaar Hum' mega rally in Nagpur on 28 Dec

Top national Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Sonia Gandhi, MP Rahul Gandhi, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party functionaries, chief ministers and other leaders are expected to attend the 'Hai Taiyaar Hum' (we are ready) themed rally to mark the party's 138th foundation in Nagpur on 28 December, party leaders said on Monday.

Maharashtra unit Congress president Nana Patole and other leaders reviewed the preparations and said the stage is set for the mega rally in the historic city of Nagpur, where the call will be sounded for the 2024 Lok Sabha and Maharashtra assembly elections.

"There is huge enthusiasm among the party leaders and workers for the massive rally… The venue is being named as 'Bharat Jodo Maidan' and the theme is 'Hum Taiyaar Hain' for this gathering," Patole told the media.

Leaders in Mumbai said they are aiming for a crowd of over half-a-million, making it one of the biggest rallies that the Orange City will witness, and which will serve to kickstart the Congress' 2024 election campaign.