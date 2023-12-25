Cong 138th foundation day: 'Hai Taiyaar Hum' mega rally in Nagpur on 28 Dec
Maharashtra unit Congress president Nana Patole and other leaders reviewed the preparations and said the stage is set for the mega rally in the historic city of Nagpur
Top national Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Sonia Gandhi, MP Rahul Gandhi, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party functionaries, chief ministers and other leaders are expected to attend the 'Hai Taiyaar Hum' (we are ready) themed rally to mark the party's 138th foundation in Nagpur on 28 December, party leaders said on Monday.
Maharashtra unit Congress president Nana Patole and other leaders reviewed the preparations and said the stage is set for the mega rally in the historic city of Nagpur, where the call will be sounded for the 2024 Lok Sabha and Maharashtra assembly elections.
"There is huge enthusiasm among the party leaders and workers for the massive rally… The venue is being named as 'Bharat Jodo Maidan' and the theme is 'Hum Taiyaar Hain' for this gathering," Patole told the media.
Leaders in Mumbai said they are aiming for a crowd of over half-a-million, making it one of the biggest rallies that the Orange City will witness, and which will serve to kickstart the Congress' 2024 election campaign.
Patole said in December 1920, Mahatma Gandhi had raised the slogan of 'non-cooperation' against tyrannical British rule from Nagpur, it was from this city that Indira Gandhi became the Indian National Congress president in 1959, and barely seven years later, was elected the country's first woman prime minister.
"The fact that the Congress' 138th foundation anniversary is being celebrated in Nagpur with such a rich historical tradition, is a matter of pride for all party members," Patole said.
He also trained his guns on the BJP-led Central government for ignoring the burning problems of runaway inflation, soaring unemployment, and distress among farmers, youth and workers.
"Instead of concentrating on solving these issues, the BJP government is busy creating social and religious divisions, posing a danger to the democratic fabric of the nation. It's the responsibility of the Congress to save democracy and the Constitution. For this, 'Hai Taiyaar Hum', and we will work toward a just and corruption-free India," Patole said.
He reiterated the demand for the Election Commission of India to take serious note of the doubts about EVMs, and if the people want, then the traditional ballot paper voting should return, and pointed out how Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also opposed to EVMs when he was chief minister of Gujarat.
After the 28 December rally, the Opposition INDIA bloc and Maha Vikas Aghadi allies in Maharashtra are likely to finalise their seat-sharing plans for the Lok Sabha polls.
