Modi’s silence on Israel is ‘unconscionable’: Congress

The Congress on Monday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cited India among Israel's strongest supporters, accusing the government of abandoning India's moral and civilisational values through its silence on Israel's military actions in Gaza and the wider West Asia.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said Netanyahu was mistaken in portraying India as standing firmly behind Israel, arguing that while the Modi government may support Tel Aviv, millions of Indians do not endorse its military campaign.

"Mr Netanyahu is wrong. Undoubtedly, Israel is embedded in the Modani empire and Mr Narendra Modi is blindly devoted to him. But crores of Indians condemn Israel's genocide in Gaza that has not spared even children, its forcible dispossession and displacement of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, its heavy aerial bombardments of Iran that has included targeted assassinations, and its brutal military offensive in southern Lebanon. These are all assaults on humanity itself," Ramesh said.

In one of his strongest attacks on the Prime Minister, the Congress leader described Modi's silence on Israel's actions as a betrayal of India's values.