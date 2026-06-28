As Israel approaches what could be the most consequential election in its 78-year history, a question once unthinkable is now being openly discussed both inside and outside the country: can Israel survive Netanyahu?

The question is no longer the political future of Israel’s longest serving prime minister, but the future of Israel itself. Under Netanyahu, Israel has become more isolated internationally than ever before. An ICC (International Criminal Court) arrest warrant hangs over his head. Public opinion across much of the world, more importantly in countries that have been steadfast allies, has turned sharply against Netanyahu and the Zionist state of Israel. Even the United States, Israel’s indispensable ally and principal benefactor, is showing signs of growing impatience.

Netanyahu is easily the most reviled, most despised political leader in the world today. Even Donald Trump, once his closest international partner and ally in confronting Iran, is now publicly rebuking him. Their recent disagreements over Israel’s provocative strikes in Lebanon, which threaten belated US efforts to secure a deal with Iran, have created fissures in a relationship now increasingly defined by frustration more than trust. Among high-visibility world leaders, Narendra Modi appears to be standing alone in support of his other ‘good friend’.

An Israeli television poll released this month reflects growing public exhaustion with Netanyahu’s leadership. A majority of Israelis believe his conduct has harmed Israel’s interests by jeopardising the peace talks.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu has concluded his testimony in an 18-month corruption trial, where he faces charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. The larger questions about his leadership, though, extend well beyond his personal reputation or legal entanglements.

In his desperation to stay alive politically, Netanyahu has inflicted unimaginable damage to Israel’s global standing. He has undermined its long-term security and greatly weakened, if not fully destroyed, strategic partnerships.