Nation’s leaders unite in praise as Sonia Gandhi turns 79
Kharge calls her a “steadfast champion of the rights of the marginalised”, praising her courage, resilience, and selfless dedication
Birthday tributes cascaded across the political spectrum on Tuesday as Sonia Gandhi — the matriarch of the Congress and its longest-serving president — marked her 79th birthday. From Parliament to social media, leaders hailed a figure whose calm authority, moral resolve, and quiet resilience have shaped not only her party but the architecture of modern welfare in India.
The Congress, meanwhile, wrapped its wishes in gratitude and reverence. Sharing her words — “Together we can face any challenge as deep as the ocean and as high as the sky” — the party said the sentiment captured the essence of a leader who carries strength with grace, and conviction with humility.
In a sweeping tribute, the party credited her with transforming India’s social landscape through visionary, rights-based legislation: MGNREGA, the Right to Information, the Right to Education, and the National Food Security Act — laws that it said bestowed “jobs, hope, education, voice, and dignity” upon millions. Her lifelong advocacy for women’s empowerment, social justice, and inclusive development, the party wrote, continues to uplift communities across the nation.
“With deepest respect, admiration, and love, we wish Sonia Gandhi ji a very happy birthday, good health, and endless joy,” the party posted.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called her a “steadfast champion of the rights of the marginalised”, praising her courage, resilience, and selfless dedication.
"Extending warm birthday greetings to Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson, Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji. A steadfast champion of the rights of the marginalised, she has remained a symbol of grace, meeting every challenge with courage, resilience, sacrifice and selfless dedication," Kharge wrote on X.
AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal described her as the Congress’ “lodestar”, a guiding presence whose clarity and moral courage have illuminated national debates. He recalled her pivotal influence during the UPA years under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, noting that her push for a robust social-welfare architecture helped lift over 23 crore Indians out of poverty.
"I join millions around the world in conveying my best wishes to Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji on her birthday today!"
"Through the last 3 decades, her role in public life has been inspirational. As UPA chairperson during PM Manmohan Singh ji's tenure, she played a pivotal role in driving a welfare agenda that expanded India's social security net and led to over 23 crore Indians escaping poverty within a decade," Venugopal said in a post on X.
Venugopal also credited her with shepherding the party through moments of turbulence, combining ideological firmness with deft organisational acumen.
Warm wishes poured in from allies beyond the Congress as well. Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin praised her life of “sacrifice, a selfless public journey, and a steady resolve to uphold secularism and constitutional values”, adding that her principled leadership continued to strengthen the collective push for a progressive and inclusive INDIA alliance.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings early in the day, posting on X: “Birthday greetings to Sonia Gandhi Ji. May she be blessed with a long life and good health.”
Though Sonia Gandhi has stepped back from active day-to-day politics in recent years due to health concerns, her presence still looms large over the party’s moral and strategic compass. As chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party and a Rajya Sabha MP, she remains an anchor figure, even as Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra carry forward the party’s forward-facing political engagements.
At 79, Sonia Gandhi’s legacy — marked by quiet dignity, political grit, and a transformative vision — continues to be celebrated by admirers and allies alike, as tributes across the day testified.
