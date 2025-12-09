Nation’s leaders unite in praise as Sonia Gandhi turns 79

Birthday tributes cascaded across the political spectrum on Tuesday as Sonia Gandhi — the matriarch of the Congress and its longest-serving president — marked her 79th birthday. From Parliament to social media, leaders hailed a figure whose calm authority, moral resolve, and quiet resilience have shaped not only her party but the architecture of modern welfare in India.

The Congress, meanwhile, wrapped its wishes in gratitude and reverence. Sharing her words — “Together we can face any challenge as deep as the ocean and as high as the sky” — the party said the sentiment captured the essence of a leader who carries strength with grace, and conviction with humility.

In a sweeping tribute, the party credited her with transforming India’s social landscape through visionary, rights-based legislation: MGNREGA, the Right to Information, the Right to Education, and the National Food Security Act — laws that it said bestowed “jobs, hope, education, voice, and dignity” upon millions. Her lifelong advocacy for women’s empowerment, social justice, and inclusive development, the party wrote, continues to uplift communities across the nation.