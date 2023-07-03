NCP factions sack each others office-bearers & leaders

The political drama in Maharashtra intensified on Monday with the rival camps of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) sacking, or suspending each other’s leaders or office-bearers.

Breakaway NCP's Working President Praful Patel has ‘retained’ NCP supremo Sharad Pawar as the national President but ‘relieved’ party's Maharashtra President Jayant Patil of his responsibilities and appointed MP Sunil Tatkare in his place with immediate effect.

He also appointed Ajit Pawar as the NCP Legislature Party Leader and continued Anil Patil as the Chief Whip, while initiating action against the NCP’s move to name Dr. Jitendra Awhad as the new Leader of Opposition and Chief Whip.

“Nobody has the right to take action or disqualify any of the leaders who have taken the decision to join the Maharashtra government,” said Patel.