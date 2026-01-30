NCP holds talks with Fadnavis on leadership choices after Ajit Pawar’s death

A senior delegation of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) met Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday to discuss leadership appointments following the death of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, a tragedy that has created a vacuum within both the party and the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

The delegation was led by NCP working president Praful Patel and included state unit chief Sunil Tatkare, ministers Chhagan Bhujbal and Hasan Mushrif, and former minister Dhananjay Munde. The meeting focused on the process for appointing a new legislative party leader and filling the vacant deputy chief minister’s post.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Patel said the party had discussed the need to convene a meeting of NCP legislators to elect a new leader. He said the chief minister was informed that decisions on leadership and cabinet portfolios needed to be taken at the earliest to ensure administrative stability.

Patel stressed that the party would finalise its position only after consulting its MLAs, office-bearers and grassroots workers. “Our future course of action will reflect the sentiments of the party’s legislators and cadre,” he said.