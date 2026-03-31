NCP row widens with fresh claims over constitution and leadership battle

After Rohit Pawar, nephew of the late Ajit Pawar and an MLA from the Sharad Pawar faction, alleged that Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare had taken control of the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), state president of the Sharad group Shashikant Shinde further stirred political debate by claiming that the party constitution had been altered.

Responding on Tuesday, Ajit Pawar faction leader and spokesperson Suraj Chavan rejected any changes to the party constitution and levelled serious allegations against Rohit Pawar. He claimed that Pawar had paid Rs 5 crore to an agency to malign the Nationalist Congress Party and engineer a split within it. Chavan said Rohit Pawar was attempting to divide the party and should instead focus on his own faction. He added that the allegations would be answered “in the same language”.

Before Chavan addressed the media, Ajit Pawar’s newly elected MP son Parth Pawar held a meeting of around 45 minutes with state party president and MP Sunil Tatkare at the party office in Mumbai. Tatkare later told reporters that Chavan had already clarified the issue regarding the party constitution. He also stated that the party was moving forward under the leadership of Sunetra Pawar and asserted that the Pawar family remained united.

Chavan dismissed reports suggesting that certain elements had been removed from the party constitution as misleading. He said claims about excluding frontal organisations such as OBC, social justice and Seva Dal were entirely false. According to him, since its formation, the party has had five frontal wings: the women’s wing, youth wing, student wing, Seva Dal and the main organisational wing. OBC and social justice cells, he said, were never designated as frontal organisations.

Referring to documents submitted to the Election Commission, Chavan cited Article 27.1 to support his position. He accused the Rohit Pawar faction of selectively presenting Article 30 to the media while omitting parts of Article 28, which includes Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, minorities, किसानों (farmers), and local bodies. These cells, he said, have existed since the party’s inception, and alleged that the opposing camp was misleading the public.