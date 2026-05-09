NCP (SP) spokesperson Vikas Lawande attacked with ink in Pune, FIR lodged

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) spokesperson Vikas Lawande was allegedly attacked with black ink in Pune district on Saturday, prompting strong political reactions and calls for swift police action.

The incident took place at Mhatobachi Alandi around 10 a.m. when Lawande was returning from a religious discourse programme. According to eyewitnesses and videos circulating on social media, a group allegedly led by right-wing preacher Sangram Bhandare intercepted his vehicle, threw black ink at him and manhandled him before fleeing the scene.

Lawande also alleged that one of the attackers threatened him with a firearm during the confrontation. Police have since registered a case at Loni Kalbhor Police Station against Sangram Bhandare, Akshay Kanchan and several others in connection with the attack. The case includes charges under the Arms Act, following allegations that a pistol was brandished during the incident.

The confrontation is believed to have stemmed from Lawande’s recent remarks regarding the Warkari sect. After an article by NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on alleged “infiltrators” within the sect, Lawande reportedly released a list naming 20 individuals, including spiritual leaders, whom he described as “regressive elements”. Videos from the scene purportedly show Bhandare warning Lawande against criticising religious gurus.