NDA, INDIA MPs clash over Jharkhand protests, Ram temple donations
Protests over police action against students and alleged theft of Ram temple donations trigger face-off at Parliament
Ruling NDA and Opposition INDIA bloc MPs came face-to-face near Parliament's Makar Dwar on Thursday, 13 August, with security personnel forming a cordon between them as they staged rival protests and traded slogans over police action against job aspirants in Jharkhand and alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
The face-off came after the two blocs held separate protests at Makar Dwar. NDA MPs demanded answers from Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and accused him of "running away" from a debate on student protests in Jharkhand, while INDIA bloc MPs demanded accountability from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over alleged police excesses during a 20 July student protest over the NEET paper leak.
The Opposition MPs, mostly from the Congress, Samajwadi Party and TMC, also raised the issue of alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple, carrying placards and raising slogans including "Amit Shah maafi maango (say sorry)", "chanda chor, gaddi chhor (resign, donation thieves)" and "chanda chor kahan milenge, BJP ke daftar mein (all donation thieves are in the BJP office)". They stood behind a banner that read 'Chanda kisne loota hai (who stole the donations)?' and raised slogans against the BJP.
NDA MPs, meanwhile, sat on the steps of Makar Dwar and raised slogans against Gandhi, accusing him of avoiding a debate on student protests in Jharkhand.
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut criticised the Opposition, saying it had no issues to raise and was resorting to tantrums. "The Opposition has no issue when it comes to development, the country's progress, the economy or defence. When they have no issue left, they are throwing their tantrums here," she said.
INDIA bloc MPs have been protesting for about three weeks, demanding Shah's presence in the House and a statement on the alleged police action against youth protesters during their Parliament march on 20 July. The government's offer of a debate and a reply from Shah has failed to break the deadlock, with the Congress insisting that the home minister specifically address who ordered the firing of pellets against the marchers.
The Congress has also maintained that a discussion on the alleged theft of funds at the Ram temple is "non-negotiable".
Against this backdrop, the selection committee for the appointment of the first full-time chief executive officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has completed interviews with 18 shortlisted candidates and is expected to recommend names for the post, sources said on Thursday.
The trust had shortlisted the candidates from around 5,200 applications. They included retired Army officers, former IAS and IPS officers and people with experience in temple administration, security and management.
Trust treasurer Govind Giri had earlier said the Trust would make the final appointment from three names recommended by the selection committee, headed by former Supreme Court judge Pramod Kohli and comprising Lt Gen. Vishnukant Chaturvedi (retd) and Suresh Haware.
The decision to appoint a full-time CEO comes amid heightened scrutiny of the trust's financial management following allegations of embezzlement of donations meant for the Ram temple. Eight people have been arrested in the case, while three officials, including former trust general-secretary Champat Rai, have stepped down.
With PTI inputs