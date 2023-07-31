Need to take up one vs one formula to defeat BJP in Lok Sabha elections: Assam TMC leader

Assam Trinamool Congress leader Ripun Bora has asserted the ‘one versus one’ formula for upcoming Lok Sabha election to defeat the BJP.

He said, “Defeating the BJP is a primary aim of the opposition parties. That is why our leader Mamata Banerjee has given the nod to align with Congress and other parties. Everyone should focus on limiting the division of opposition votes. Therefore, there should be one opposition candidate against each BJP candidate.”

Meanwhile, Bora also claimed that the Trinamool Congress has gained traction among the voters in Assam.

“Our organisation has gathered strength. We are confident that the Trinamool Congress can win at least four Lok Sabha seats in Assam. The party will demand the alliance to give these seats to Trinamool candidates,” he added.