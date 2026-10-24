Neha Bora peace bond case: What Delhi HC said while rejecting her petition

Delhi High Court upholds legality of notice seeking peace bond from AISA national president Neha Bora.

Court directs special executive magistrate to furnish all material to Bora and follow due process.

Bora’s challenge remains open at an appropriate stage as proceedings before SEM continue.

At 7.00 pm on Friday, 23 October, Delhi High Court dismissed a petition filed by Neha Bora challenging the legality of a notice asking her to execute a ‘peace bond’ and furnish personal surety of Rs 10,000.

The high court ruled that the notice was legal and that the special executive magistrate (SEM), an assistant commissioner of police (ACP)-rank officer, had relied on case diaries and previous breaches of prohibitory orders. It also held that the law contained sufficient safeguards against its misuse.

Delhi Police, the court was told by additional solicitor-general Chetan Sharma, had placed before the SEM general diary entries, a list of earlier FIRs, accounts of speeches and gatherings, and photographs. The court held that it was for the SEM to assess the material on record and decide whether Bora needed to be restrained.

Sharma cited six FIRs, repeated defiance of prohibitory orders and a gathering at which “regime change” was proclaimed. He also argued that a call by Bora could draw others into an unlawful assembly, making it necessary to restrain her even if she herself had not committed an offence.