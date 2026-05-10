New generation, new voice, new imagination: Rahul Gandhi on Vijay’s swearing-in

The Congress on Sunday congratulated C. Joseph Vijay on being sworn in as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, with leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi describing the moment as the rise of “a new generation, a new voice and a new imagination” in the state’s politics.

Rahul Gandhi, who attended Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony in Chennai, posted pictures from the event on X and extended his best wishes to the new chief minister.

“Tamil Nadu has chosen. A new generation. A new voice. A new imagination. My good wishes to Thiru Vijay — may he fulfil the hopes of the people of Tamil Nadu,” he wrote.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also welcomed the formation of the new government, saying he was confident that Tamil Nadu’s long-standing political values would guide Vijay’s administration.

“On the swearing-in of Thiru TVK Vijay as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes,” Kharge said in a post on X.