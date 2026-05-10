New generation, new voice, new imagination: Rahul Gandhi on Vijay’s swearing-in
Mallikarjun Kharge says he is confident that Tamil Nadu’s long-standing political values will guide Vijay’s administration
The Congress on Sunday congratulated C. Joseph Vijay on being sworn in as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, with leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi describing the moment as the rise of “a new generation, a new voice and a new imagination” in the state’s politics.
Rahul Gandhi, who attended Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony in Chennai, posted pictures from the event on X and extended his best wishes to the new chief minister.
“Tamil Nadu has chosen. A new generation. A new voice. A new imagination. My good wishes to Thiru Vijay — may he fulfil the hopes of the people of Tamil Nadu,” he wrote.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also welcomed the formation of the new government, saying he was confident that Tamil Nadu’s long-standing political values would guide Vijay’s administration.
“On the swearing-in of Thiru TVK Vijay as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes,” Kharge said in a post on X.
He said the formation of the government “reaffirms the enduring strength of self-respect, social justice, empowerment and rational thought” — values he linked to the legacy of social reformers such as Periyar E.V. Ramasamy and K. Kamaraj.
“Millions of people across Tamil Nadu, especially the aspirational youth, have placed their trust in the TVK. I am confident that under his leadership, these ideals will continue to guide governance,” he added.
The Congress chief also wished the new government success, saying he hoped it would serve people “with compassion, inclusivity and commitment.”
Vijay was sworn in as chief minister in a grand ceremony at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, marking a historic political shift and the formation of the first non-DMK, non-AIADMK government in decades.
His party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), secured the backing of key allies after winning 108 seats in the 234-member assembly and later crossing the majority mark with support from the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML.
In his first address after taking oath, Vijay struck a personal and emotional note, saying he did not come from a political dynasty and would not “deceive people with false promises,” while vowing transparent and welfare-driven governance.
With PTI inputs
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