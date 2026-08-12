A ‘new’ Parliament, a ‘new’ PM’s residence, but no ‘new’ village schools 

A ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign is set to be launched by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which currently describes itself as a pressure group. The social media sensation, which came into being only in May, successfully spearheaded the youth protest at Jantar Mantar and secured the resignation of former Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on 25 July over successive exam paper leaks.

Its fresh campaign to improve rural schools has already struck a chord with students across the country and promises to initiate another imaginative and productive mass movement.

"School Thik Karo! Children in villages shouldn’t have to plead for basic facilities in their schools after 80 years of Independence. As a country, we have failed rural children in the worst possible way. This Independence Day, CJP will launch the ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign to improve government schools in villages," announced the group’s founder-president Abhijeet Dipke in a social media post. In a video statement, he lamented that sufficient attention had not been paid to village schools in recent years.