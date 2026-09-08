Nitesh Rane backs VHP call to restrict Muslim entry at Navratri events

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane has supported the Vishva Hindu Parishad’s call to prevent Muslims from attending Navratri garba and dandiya events in the state, alleging that cases described by right-wing groups as “love jihad” rise during religious festivals.

In an interview with PTI Videos on Monday, the BJP leader proposed that people seeking entry to the festivities should undergo identity verification and recite the Hanuman Chalisa.

“Love jihad” is a term used by right-wing activists to allege that Muslim men enter relationships with Hindu women with the intention of converting them. The expression is contested, and such claims have frequently generated political and communal controversy.

The VHP had earlier announced that Muslims would not be permitted to enter garba and dandiya venues across Maharashtra during the forthcoming Navratri festival, which begins on 11 October.

The organisation also issued guidelines asking event organisers to verify participants through their Aadhaar cards and apply a tilak to their foreheads.

Supporting the demand, Rane argued that people who do not practise idol worship should not participate in Hindu religious events. He said attendees should disclose their identities and chant the Hanuman Chalisa before being granted entry.

The minister also addressed calls to restrict the use of DJ sound systems during the forthcoming Ganesh festival, saying regulations governing noise should be enforced equally across religious communities.