Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar CM, gets set for ninth stint

Amidst the high political drama in Bihar, chief minister Nitish Kumar has announced his resignation, asking the governor to dissolve the state's 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) government.

Kumar had requested an appointment with governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arleker on Sunday morning, and Raj Bhavan sources said the governor had given the chief minister an appointment for 10.30 am.

"I have exited the Mahagathbandhan," said Kumar after leaving Raj Bhavan. "I will make a new gathbandhan. Old gathbandhan was not in good shape. I have dissolved the government in the state. Things were not going well. Bihar government was in bad shape."

Kumar is now expected stake his claim to be chief minister for the ninth time with help from the BJP and its NDA constituents.