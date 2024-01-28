Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar CM, gets set for ninth stint
Amidst the high political drama in Bihar, chief minister Nitish Kumar has announced his resignation, asking the governor to dissolve the state's 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) government.
Kumar had requested an appointment with governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arleker on Sunday morning, and Raj Bhavan sources said the governor had given the chief minister an appointment for 10.30 am.
"I have exited the Mahagathbandhan," said Kumar after leaving Raj Bhavan. "I will make a new gathbandhan. Old gathbandhan was not in good shape. I have dissolved the government in the state. Things were not going well. Bihar government was in bad shape."
Kumar is now expected stake his claim to be chief minister for the ninth time with help from the BJP and its NDA constituents.
It was announced earlier that he would be accompanied to Raj Bhavan by BJP state president Samrat Choudhary, leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha, and BJP Bihar in-charge Vinod Tavare.
Jitan Ram Manjhi and Santosh Kumar Manjhi were also expected to accompany Nitish to Raj Bhavan.
On Sunday morning, the BJP held a meeting in the Atal Sabhagar of its headquarters in Patna. At around 10 am, they visited the residence of Nitish Kumar and handed over a letter of support bearing signatures of all 78 BJP MLAs.
As of now, he is expected to take oath as chief minister for the ninth time on Sunday evening. With this in mind, the Patna district administration has imposed section 144 in the Raj Bhavan area and strictly prohibited any kind of protest marches or dharnas.
