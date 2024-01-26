TV channels keep suspense alive on Nitish Kumar’s possible ‘fourth’ switch

'Alliance teeters on the brink... intense speculation in Patna and Delhi... talks of a deepening rift... Nitish Kumar could cross over to NDA again... BJP state president left for Delhi... RJD played down possibility... No word from the Congress... At least three BJP leaders said this would be a “win-win”...'

These phrases are from a report in a ‘national’ newspaper on Friday morning, 26 January, on the alleged political crisis in the state of Bihar.

The reporters were clearly clutching for straws in the wind to present a coherent analysis of the developing situation, to keep the pot boiling with ‘speculation’ that Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar was about to switch sides and return to the BJP and the NDA fold, for the fourth time in his political career.

Ironically, barely three months ago, BJP leaders had described Nitish Kumar as the ‘most vulgar’ political leader in the country.

The Prime Minister himself had declared that “One of the INDIA alliance's big leaders who is holding the bloc's flag high and playing different games to unseat the present government (at the Centre) used a language which no one can even think of in a state assembly in the presence of mothers and sisters... he didn't even feel ashamed of it”.