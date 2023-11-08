Nitish Kumar says sorry, Tejashwi defends remarks

The public outcry caused by certain remarks about women's education and birth control made by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar in the state assembly on Tuesday continued on Wednesday, with the BJP even demanding that he resign, despite an apology that Kumar tendered on video.

The party's Bihar unit charged Kumar with "bringing shame" to the state's women by speaking of the procreation process in detail. BJP MLAs Gayatri Devi and Sweety Hembram told reporters that "age has caught up with the chief minister who seems to have lost all sense of propriety".

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Kumar later said, "I apologise and take back my words. If anyone got hurt, I take them back," he said. "I have always maintained that education is necessary for population control. I have also stood for women's empowerment and development."

Speaking at an election rally in Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "No one can imagine using such language. And he has no shame."

Minister of state Ashwini Kumar Choubey said "no parliamentary member has ever used such language", and Nitish should "resign" and apologise to the nation.

Kumar's comment on the importance of women's education to control the population also raised a storm on social media on Tuesday.

Emphasising the importance of education among women to control the population, Kumar put forward a vivid description in the assembly of how an educated woman can restrain her husband during sexual intercourse.