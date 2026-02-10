No-confidence motion: Om Birla not to preside over LS until matter settles

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is expected to refrain from presiding over proceedings until questions surrounding a notice seeking his removal are resolved, sources said on Tuesday, signalling a deepening confrontation between the treasury and Opposition benches over the conduct of parliamentary business.

According to sources, Birla’s decision to step aside from the chair is based on “moral grounds”, even before procedural scrutiny of the motion begins. Article 96 of the Constitution bars a speaker or deputy speaker from presiding when a resolution for removal is under consideration, while also granting the presiding officer the right to participate in the debate and defend themselves if the matter reaches the floor of the House.

Birla has directed Lok Sabha secretary-general Utpal Kumar Singh to examine the notice submitted by Opposition MPs and process it in accordance with parliamentary rules. The secretariat will determine whether it meets procedural requirements before any further step is taken.

The notice — signed by about 120 MPs from Opposition parties — accuses the Speaker of acting in a partisan manner. Central to the complaint are allegations that Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders were denied opportunities to speak during the debate on the motion of thanks to the President’s address. The Opposition has also cited the suspension of eight Congress MPs as evidence of selective enforcement of rules.

Congress chief whip K. Suresh submitted the notice on behalf of multiple parties including the Congress, Samajwadi Party and DMK, though the Trinamool Congress did not sign — reflecting tactical divisions even as broader criticism of the speaker persists.