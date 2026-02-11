'No deal but US steal': Cong's dig at govt over Indo-US trade deal

The Congress on Wednesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the interim trade arrangement between India and the United States, contending that the agreement disproportionately favours Washington and exposes what it described as the shortcomings of both political outreach and economic negotiation by the government.

Jairam Ramesh, the party’s Rajya Sabha MP and general-secretary (communications), said the accord represented a windfall for the prime minister’s “good friend in Washington”, arguing that it underscored an “abject failure” of what he termed “political huglomacy” alongside shortcomings in economic diplomacy.

According to Ramesh, regardless of how the government frames the outcome, the substantive balance of concessions lies with the US. He maintained that American negotiators had secured greater advantages than they had granted in return.

He added that a range of independent analysts and commentators — including some not typically critical of the Prime Minister — had characterised the pact as lopsided, describing it in terms such as capitulation, asymmetrical commitments, a sell-out, and a humiliating retreat.

Ramesh further argued that the outcome came despite sustained efforts by Modi to cultivate ties with US President Donald Trump. He referred to the prime minister’s outreach, including participation in campaign-related events in September 2019, and noted that Modi was among the earliest global leaders to congratulate Trump following his re-election in February 2025.

The Congress leader said public displays of personal rapport between the two leaders had not translated into tangible benefits for India. While acknowledging Trump’s own expressions of camaraderie, he claimed the policies pursued by Washington had nevertheless imposed significant costs on New Delhi.