No dearth of drama but Opposition seems resigned to Bengal by-poll results

Nandigram and Rejinagar go to polls amid allegations of voter intimidation, arrests and a demoralised Opposition.

Congress candidate Milan Pradhan gets interim bail to contest Nandigram; ECI replaces constituency’s police station in-charge a day before polling.

Rejinagar remains a BJP challenge, with AJUP, TMC and Congress in a contest marked by arrests and political tension.

West Bengal goes to the polls in two Assembly by-elections on Tuesday, 6 October with voter turnout and allegations of intimidation likely to be closely watched amid signs of a demoralised Opposition in both Nandigram and Rejinagar.

In Nandigram, chief minister Suvendu Adhikari won the seat by 1,956 votes in 2021 and by a more comfortable 9,665 votes in 2026, when the BJP swept the state. He subsequently vacated Nandigram after retaining Bhabanipur, triggering the by-poll.

The BJP has fielded Hasirani Rath, mother of Adhikari’s slain personal assistant Chandra Nath Rath, while the Congress is contesting after the TMC-backed candidate withdrew. Chandra Nath Rath’s killing, which is being investigated by the CBI, remains unresolved. Adhikari has repeatedly blamed the TMC, though that allegation remains contested.

Adhikari has also projected confidence about the BJP’s prospects, while he and other party leaders have toned down their earlier rhetoric against Muslims and sought to reach out to the community. The BJP’s pitch is essentially that it is now in power and will remain so for years, making cooperation with the new dispensation worthwhile.