Rejinagar drama: Mamata candidate withdraws, changes mind within hours

Mamata camp candidate Rabiul Alam Chowdhury first announces withdrawal from Rejinagar by-poll, reverses decision after speaking to Mamata Banerjee.

He cited difficulties over the new election symbol, pressure on workers and arrests before deciding to stay in the contest.

U-turn comes a day after the Mamata camp withdrew its Nandigram candidate and backed Congress nominee Milan Pradhan.

The political drama surrounding the Nandigram and Rejinagar by-elections in West Bengal acquired another twist on Saturday, 19 September, with the Mamata Banerjee camp's candidate in Rejinagar first announcing his withdrawal and then reversing the decision within hours after speaking to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) founder.

Rabiul Alam Chowdhury announced on Saturday morning that he would withdraw his nomination and said he would take party workers from Beldanga to the Murshidabad district administrative building in Berhampore to complete the formalities.

The decision, however, proved short-lived. After speaking to Banerjee, Rabiul said he would remain in the contest and later told reporters that he would begin campaigning immediately.

"I have retracted from my earlier decision after speaking to my supremo Mamata Banerjee. Didi asked me to fight and I will keep her word. Even if there are few people with me, I will start campaigning today," he said after visiting Amdanga police station.

The abrupt U-turn left the Rejinagar contest uncertain for much of the day. Earlier, Rabiul had said contesting the election had become extremely difficult after the Election Commission of India (ECI) barred the two rival TMC factions from using the party's original name and reserved symbol.

The ECI has allotted Banerjee's faction the name 'Mamata All India Trinamool Congress' and the 'football player' symbol, while the faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee has been given the name 'Democratic Trinamool Congress' and the 'envelope' symbol.