Who's Milan Pradhan? Why is he under arrest before Nandigram by-polls?

Congress says it has been unable to establish the whereabouts of Nandigram candidate Milan Pradhan, allegedly taken away by plainclothes policemen.

The party fears Pradhan is being pressured to withdraw, while the rival TMC faction claims police action relates to pending murder cases.

Pradhan, a key figure in the 2007 Nandigram land-acquisition agitation, had worked with chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, then a Mamata Banerjee aide.

The whereabouts of Milan Pradhan, the Congress candidate from West Bengal's Nandigram Assembly constituency, where a by-poll is due on 6 October, remained unknown to the party on Saturday, 19 September, with West Bengal Pradesh Congress president Subhankar Sarkar claiming that he feared the candidate was being threatened and coerced into withdrawing from the contest.

Sarkar made the allegation close to midnight on Friday before leaving for Nandigram by road. As of Saturday noon, he had not shared any further information.

'The situation is out of control. We fear the candidate will be tortured and threatened to withdraw. We also have no information as to why WBPCC general secretary Subhashis Bhattacharya was arrested,' Sarkar tweeted at 11.25 pm on Friday before leaving for Nandigram.

Congress leaders, according to reports, managed to secure Bhattacharya's release at around 2.00 am on Saturday. Unconfirmed reports also suggested that they were allowed to briefly meet Pradhan, who allegedly told them that he was being intimidated to withdraw from the contest. There was, however, no independent confirmation of this at the time of writing.