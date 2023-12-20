No discussion taking place on suspension of 150 MPs but on mimicry row: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday broke his silence on the mimicry row, saying he shot the video of the 150 MPs thrown out of Parliament and there is no discussion on that, including some other important issues.

Rahul Gandhi made the comments when he arrived at the party headquarters for the meeting with the party's Odisha and West Bengal leaders to discuss poll preparedness.

Speaking to the media over the mimicry row, Rahul Gandhi said, "Who insulted whom and how? The MPs were sitting there (at Parliament Makar Dwar), I shot their video. My video is on my phone. The media is showing it and the media is saying it and (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi is saying it."

When asked if someone spoke about caste and farmers, the Wayanad MP said, "Nobody has said anything."

He added, "There are 150 MPs who have been suspended from the House but there is no discussion on that in the media. You have thrown them out of the Parliament and there is no discussion on that."

He said that on Rafale, France has said that investigation is not being allowed. “There is no discussion on unemployment. Our MPs are disheartened and sitting outside. It is your responsibility to show some news. If you follow one line, then what can one say? But you are discussing that (mimicry)," he added.