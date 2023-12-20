"Remember who mimicked whom in LS", Congress reminds BJP with PM Modi video

Congress on Wednesday slammed the BJP-led Central government over the mimicry of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, saying an attempt was being made to divert the attention from the unprecedented suspension of 142 MPs and asked "who mimicked whom and that too in the Lok Sabha".

Hitting back at the BJP, Congress General Secretary (Communication) Jairam Ramesh said, "A desperate attempt is being made to divert attention away from the unprecedented suspension of 142 MPs by raising the issue of 'mimicry'."

"Remember who mimicked whom and that too in the Lok Sabha?" Ramesh said.

He also attached a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Lok Sabha.

The issue of mimicking Dhankhar has snowballed. The BJP has slammed the opposition for insulting the office of the Vice President, Sanya Sabha chairman, a farmer and a Jat.