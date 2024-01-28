No implosion in INDIA bloc; BJP trying for 'mini-implosions': Congress

The Congress on Saturday, 27 January, asserted that the INDIA bloc is not imploding, even though the BJP is trying its best to engineer "mini-implosions" in the Opposition alliance.

The remarks came amid reports that Bihar chief minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar may return to the BJP-led NDA.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh told a press conference in New Delhi that party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Nitish Kumar will speak, and their offices have been in communication but both leaders have been preoccupied with other duties in the past few days.

"I am hopeful that Mamata Banerjee and Nitish Kumar, being co-architects of the opposition alliance, will continue to be part of the INDIA bloc," Ramesh said.

Ramesh added that Kharge was also in touch with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, also a key leader of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Yesterday, 27 January, Kharge had written to her regarding security arrangements for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, which is currently in West Bengal and will be moving across several districts until the end of this month.

Based on PTI inputs