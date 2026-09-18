No place for dictatorship in democracy, says Ritabrata Banerjee after EC order

West Bengal leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee on Friday said there was “no place for dictatorship” in a democracy as he responded to the Election Commission’s interim decision to freeze the Trinamool Congress name and election symbol.

Banerjee argued that the order demonstrated that a political party could not be treated as a privately owned entity or passed down through dynastic succession.

He said party leaders learnt about the EC’s decision shortly after completing a flight.

“Just after getting off the plane, we found out that the symbol has been frozen, and the name has been frozen. However, one thing is clear: within a democracy, there is no place for dictatorship,” Banerjee said.

He linked the interim order to the wider dispute over the leadership and control of the Trinamool Congress, maintaining that no individual could claim a political organisation as a family possession.

“This narrative that was going on regarding the symbol and the name, the Election Commission’s interim order today proves that there is no room for dynastic politics. A political party is not a private limited company, nor can there be an heir to a political party. This has been proven today,” he said.