No interim order from ECI, has sought more documents by 16 Sep: TMC

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has not passed any interim order in the dispute over the organisational control of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), party MP Kalyan Banerjee said on Sunday, 13 September as the poll panel gave the Mamata Banerjee-led faction time till 16 September to submit additional documents.

The commission will hold a hearing on 17 September, if required, ahead of the deadline for filing nominations for the Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly bypolls in West Bengal, scheduled for 6 October.

The two rival factions of the TMC — one led by former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and the other by rebel leader Ritabrata Banerjee, the leader of opposition in the West Bengal Assembly — appeared separately before ECI officials on Saturday.

'The Election Commission has not passed any interim order. Election Commission has directed us to appear on 16th and 17th September. Therefore, our party candidates in by-election contest with our party symbol, i.e. two flowers with grass,' Kalyan Banerjee said in a post on X.

Sources in the Mamata Banerjee-led camp said the ECI had informed the party following Saturday’s hearing that it could submit additional details, particulars and documents by 3.00 pm on 16 September 16. The commission would hold a hearing at 4.00 pm on 17 September if required, they added.