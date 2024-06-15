No question of taking back rebels, say Uddhav, Sharad Pawar

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Saturday stated categorically that there was no question of taking back those who sided with the rebel factions.

The two leaders were speaking at a joint press conference of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of the Sena (UBT), NCP(SP) and Congress, first after the Opposition alliance outperformed the ruling coalition in the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra.

During the press conference in Mumbai, both Thackeray and Sharad Pawar said "there is no question of taking rebel leaders back".