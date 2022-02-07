No vote to BJP: SKM launches door-to-door campaign in UP against BJP

“Our aim is to defeat anti-farmer BJP in the polls. We will take this message to neighboring states also,” said Mollah.

The SKM will hold similar press conferences in Bareilly in the coming days, said a BKU leader.

Earlier in the day, attacking the Centre for not fulfilling promises it has made, SKM leaders issued a letter to the farmer community that reads, “My dear farmer, I have never met you. But this time my reputation is in your hands…. You must have heard of the year-long protest of farmers in which over 700 brothers lost their lives… you must have heard... about farmers being mowed by BJP minister Ajay Mishra's son in Kheri. Four of our brothers lost their lives in that incident and the BJP government, rather than arresting the accused, tried to defend them.”

Recalling that the BJP government had “subjected farmers to tear gas and water cannons SKM leaders vowed, “The farmers were framed in fake cases, and called terrorists and anti-nationals. This party only listens to one language -- vote, seat and rule. Let’s punish BJP and throw them out of power. The BJP had manipulated farmers in 2017 and after coming to power, they turned away from all their promises”.