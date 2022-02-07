No vote to BJP: SKM launches door-to-door campaign in UP against BJP
Modi will address his first physical rally in Bijnor on Monday as part of the BJP campaign which has so far failed to gain momentum
Samyukt Kisam Morcha (SKM) – a powerful umbrella body of farmers, launched a door-to-door campaign against the BJP from Meerut and Greater Noida on Sunday.
Thousands of SKM activists hit the roads in both the cities, asking people not to vote for the BJP. SKM activists distributed pamphlets ahead of the first phase of assembly polls in both cities.
The first phase of polls will be held on February 10 in which 58 seats falling in 11 districts of Western Uttar Pradesh will vote.
SKM, a few days ago during a press meet in Delhi, had announced that the farmers’ body will organise a press meet at nine cities in UP and ask people to vote against the BJP.
Talking to NH, Hannan Mollah of the AIKS which is part of the SKM, said that the door-to-door campaign is also very effective.
Due to Covid restrictions, the SKM could not organise any Kisan Panchayat which many see as the government's plot to restrict farmers’ mobilization on the ground.
Notably, the government has recently lifted ban from big assemblies and PM Modi is set to address his first rally in Bijnor on Monday.
“Our aim is to defeat anti-farmer BJP in the polls. We will take this message to neighboring states also,” said Mollah.
The SKM will hold similar press conferences in Bareilly in the coming days, said a BKU leader.
Earlier in the day, attacking the Centre for not fulfilling promises it has made, SKM leaders issued a letter to the farmer community that reads, “My dear farmer, I have never met you. But this time my reputation is in your hands…. You must have heard of the year-long protest of farmers in which over 700 brothers lost their lives… you must have heard... about farmers being mowed by BJP minister Ajay Mishra's son in Kheri. Four of our brothers lost their lives in that incident and the BJP government, rather than arresting the accused, tried to defend them.”
Recalling that the BJP government had “subjected farmers to tear gas and water cannons SKM leaders vowed, “The farmers were framed in fake cases, and called terrorists and anti-nationals. This party only listens to one language -- vote, seat and rule. Let’s punish BJP and throw them out of power. The BJP had manipulated farmers in 2017 and after coming to power, they turned away from all their promises”.
The BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said, “Whoever tries to play the match of Jinnah or Hindu-Muslim in Muzaffarnagar or west UP, I will set him right.”
Without naming BJP, Tikait said those trying to “create a rift between Hindus and Muslims will not succeed."
Tikait further said that the BJP and UP CM are “conspiring to defame one particular caste to win the election. We are taking the mission UP and Uttarakhand forward. We will hold press conferences in each district and will tell the voters about the farm agitation, added Tikait.
The SKM alleged in Meerut that sugar-mill owners and the BJP government together are looting the farmers.
