Northern Railways initiate process to relieve Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia

The Northern Railway has initiated the process of accepting the resignation of wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, with both players expected to be relieved "as early as possible," railway sources said on Sunday, 8 September.

Both Punia and Phogat recently joined the Congress and the latter has been given a ticket to contest election from Julana Assembly constituency in Haryana.

"The provision of serving three-month notice period after resigning by a railway employee will not come in the way of relieving these two players as we have decided to relax the norm in their cases," a senior railway official told PTI.

Railways sources said both the players "will be relieved possibly today or as early as possible."